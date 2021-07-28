President visits Pennsylvania Mack Truck facility

Pres. Joe Biden was in the Lehigh Valley on Wednesday and was met by fans and detractors along the way.

MACUNGIE, Pa. — President Joe Biden visited a plant in the Lehigh Valley on Wednesday, calling for more American manufacturing and jobs.

"My dad used to say, 'Remember Joey, a job is about a lot more than a paycheck. It's about dignity. It's about respect. It's about your place in the community.' I give my word that's what he'd say. And it's about being able to look your kid in the eye and say, 'Honey, it's going to be OK' and mean it. We know that 'trickle-down economics' has never worked. And when working families do well, everybody does well, including the wealthy, everybody," Pres. Biden said.

When Pres. Biden's motorcade made the turn into the Mack Truck facility in Lower Macungie Township, he was greeted by a mix of cheers and boos.

Supporters of former President Donald Trump lined Route 100, waving flags and carrying signs questioning the results of the 2020 presidential elections.

Lori Neidlinger is one of them.

"We're out here showing our support for Donald Trump and the Republican Party. I don't think it's about red and blue anymore. I think it's about future generations and what we are leaving our country to."

Neidlinger says she wants to be part of a grassroots effort to promote change.

"America was the greatest country. We were the country that everybody looked up to. We lost that and we need to get it back."

The crowds were largely separated by a roadway and separated in their reason for being here. Some say the country is headed down the wrong path, while others are here to support the president and his visit.

Beverly Rickles says she's been a Joe Biden fan for years and wasn't going to miss the chance to show her support. It's her first time seeing a sitting president.

"Oh, my goodness, I've got to be there, that's it. We live about a half-hour from here and so I made it a priority. I can't wait to see him," Rickles said.

Her husband, George Retseck, made the trip on his bike.

"How could you not come, with the president coming this close to our home? I think it's a great thing, you know, featuring the jobs and Mack Truck, so it's really awesome. I'm glad he's here," said Retseck.

Politics aside, one Mack Truck employee was there to see the president visit her workplace.

"Just because I've worked over there for about 10 years and fan or not, the president is still where I work, and I wanted to come down and support that way."

She says there's no better place to tour.

"I think he's trying to get more people to buy American-made and I think this is where you want to be. We've been around since 1900, so they're doing something right."