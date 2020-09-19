Police surround Lehigh Valley Mall

Dozens of police vehicles, SWAT team vehicles, and ambulances can be seen all around the Lehigh Valley Mall parking lot.

LEHIGH COUNTY, Pa. — UPDATE: Police say shots have been fired in the Lehigh Valley Mall.

Shell casings were found and police believe the shots were fired on the lower level of the mall.

They believe all people not involved are out of the mall.

No report that anyone has been injured from the shots.

Very few details are coming out of a breaking situation at the Lehigh Valley Mall in Whitehall Township.

Dozens of police vehicles, SWAT team vehicles, and ambulances can be seen all around the mall in the parking lot.

All entrances are being blocked by police.

A press conference is planned for 7:45 pm.