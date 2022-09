The crash was reported around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday near Allentown.

LEHIGH COUNTY, Pa. — A plane crashed in the yard of a home in Lehigh County Wednesday afternoon.

Rescuers are on the scene in Salisbury Township, near Allentown.

The crash was reported around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday on Keystone Road.

The plane narrowly missed a home when it crashed into a yard.

There is no word on injuries or what led to the plane crash.

