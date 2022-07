The crash happened at approximately 6:30 p.m. Wednesday in the intersection of North Fifth Street and Oakwood Avenue in Stroud Township.

STROUD TOWNSHIP, PA — Michael J. Bobitka, 61, was pronounced dead on Wednesday at Lehigh Valley Hospital following a motorcycle crash, according to Lehigh County coroner.

According to the Coroner's Office, the East Stroudsburg man operated a motorcycle that collided with another vehicle Wednesday evening in Stroud Township, Monroe County.

The incident is being investigated by regional police.