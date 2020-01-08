Officer-involved shooting in Slatington

Shooter flown to hospital after police returned fire, striking him.

LEHIGH COUNTY, Pa. — A traffic stop in Lehigh County ended with gunfire exchanged between police and a driver.

Police pulled over 35-year-old Adam Zaborowski in Slatington Saturday morning.

He's wanted for an alleged crime that took place Friday at a cigar store.

Zaborowski immediately got out of his car and started shooting at the officers and state troopers.

Police shot back and struck the man.

He was flown to the hospital.

One officer suffered minor injuries but is expected to be okay.