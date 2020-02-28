No gasoline at Turnpike's Allentown Plaza until May

ALLENTOWN, Pa. — Drivers on the Northeast Extension of the Pennsylvania Turnpike will not be able to gas up in Allentown.
The Allentown service plaza is the last place to get gasoline and diesel fuel on the turnpike if you're heading south toward Philadelphia and the first stop heading north from that area as well.
But after this weekend, you will not be able to gas up there for a few months.
The fuel provider at the service plaza is getting its fuel tanks, fuel lines and fuel pumps fixed or replaced.
It's scheduled to last until May 21.
The service plaza will remain open but no fuel will be available during the repairs and replacements.