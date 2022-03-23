Man reported missing from Lehigh Valley

Norman Waterstradt, 76, has been missing since around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.

LEHIGH COUNTY, Pa. — State troopers are asking you to look for a man missing from the Lehigh Valley.

Norman Waterstradt, 76, has been missing since around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. He was last seen in North Whitehall Township, Lehigh County.

Police say Waterstradt is 6'1" tall, 255 pounds, with gray hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a white jacket, a white t-shirt, jeans, and white sneakers.

Waterstradt is driving a light brown 2014 Honda CRV with Pennsylvania tag WR5938P.

Police believe he may be at special risk of harm or injury and may be confused.

Anyone with information on Waterstradt is asked to contact police immediately by calling 911 or the Pennsylvania State Police, Fogelsville Station at (610) 395-1438.

