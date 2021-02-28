Man facing homicide charges in Lehigh County

LEHIGH COUNTY, Pa. — A man from the Lehigh Valley is locked up after a deadly shooting outside of a Walmart near Allentown.
Whitehall Township Police say 23-year-old Edward Jimenez shot two people in the parking lot of the store on Friday.
A witness told police Jimenez got into an argument with the victims and shot them, killing an unidentified woman.
There's no word on the condition of the other victim.
Jimenez is behind bars on homicide, attempted homicide, and related charges in Lehigh County.