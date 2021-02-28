Man facing homicide charges in Lehigh County

Witness says Edward Jimenez argued with two people in a Walmart parking lot before firing gun.

LEHIGH COUNTY, Pa. — A man from the Lehigh Valley is locked up after a deadly shooting outside of a Walmart near Allentown.

Whitehall Township Police say 23-year-old Edward Jimenez shot two people in the parking lot of the store on Friday.

A witness told police Jimenez got into an argument with the victims and shot them, killing an unidentified woman.

There's no word on the condition of the other victim.