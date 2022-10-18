Life-saving efforts recognized in the Lehigh Valley

First responders and good Samaritans were recognized Tuesday night for life-saving actions.

BETHLEHEM, Pa. — Under a tent outside Lehigh Valley Hospital in Bethlehem sat a room full of heroes.

It's all for the 17th Annual Spirit of Courage Awards, highlighting the brave actions of people across the region in times of emergency.

This year among the 27 honorees is 5 people from Northeastern Pennsylvania.

"It's very nice, you know, very humbling we are here as just a regular person in a room full of firefighters who do this day in and day out all the time," said Kenneth Moore, Clarks Summit.

From Lackawanna County, three honorees were recognized for saving two people from a burning home on Cherry Street in Scranton on March 15 when one employee from the Scranton Counseling Center noticed the smoke across the street.

"So I ran out of the building, and I am like, are there people in there? Ken said, I don't know, so we just ran into the house. There were people in there," said Kristen Simpson, Blakely.

"The man was a little older; he looked like he was having trouble walking, so I didn't know if he could get upstairs to whoever might up there and let them know what was going on," said Moore.

From Carbon County, two men sprang into action on April 18th when billowing smoke from an apartment building on West Catawissa Street in Nesquehoning caught their attention, two lives were saved that day.

"We hear somebody yelling there is a small kid in the house. Where? You don't know, so I ran in and found the young child holding onto a table. Unfortunately, I had to yank the child from the table and said we have to get out," said Mayor Thomas Kattner, Nesquehoning.

Receiving standing ovations for their life-saving efforts, the good Samaritans say, looking back on those days, they would do it all over again.

"It's what you're supposed to do; you're supposed to help somebody else. I am a grown man, I've lived a good life, and I would do it all over again and not bat an eyelash on it," said Kattner.