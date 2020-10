The suspect is one of three people charged in the shooting death of the teen.

BETHLEHEM, Pa. — A teenager is dead and a young man from Carbon County is charged in the crime in the Lehigh Valley.

Gabriel Ramos, 18-years-old of Lehighton, is one of three people charged in the shooting death of 17-year-old Aiden Touissant, a student-athlete at Whitehall high school near Allentown.

Touissant was killed in what police say was a marijuana deal turned robbery.