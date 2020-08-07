2020 Great Allentown Fair canceled

The event in Lehigh County that was scheduled to run from September 1-7 has been called off. Organizers hope to return in 2021.

ALLENTOWN, Pa. — Another fair in our area has been called off because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Organizers said on Wednesday that the 2020 Great Allentown Fair that was scheduled to be held September 1-7 is canceled.

Members of the fair committee said health and safety concerns made the seven-day event unfeasible.

The 2021 Great Allentown Fair is scheduled to run August 31-September 6.