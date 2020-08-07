x
2020 Great Allentown Fair canceled

The event in Lehigh County that was scheduled to run from September 1-7 has been called off. Organizers hope to return in 2021.
Credit: Great Allentown Fair on Twitter/WNEP

ALLENTOWN, Pa. — Another fair in our area has been called off because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Organizers said on Wednesday that the 2020 Great Allentown Fair that was scheduled to be held September 1-7 is canceled.

Members of the fair committee said health and safety concerns made the seven-day event unfeasible.

The 2021 Great Allentown Fair is scheduled to run August 31-September 6.

Two of the grandstand concerts have been postponed until next year's fair. The Toby Keith with special guests Matt Stell and Laine Hardy concert is rescheduled to Thursday, September 2, 2021.  The Carrie Underwood concert is rescheduled to Friday, September 3, 2021. 

