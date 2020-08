The park cites ongoing uncertainties related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

LEHIGH COUNTY, Pa. — A popular amusement park plans to close early this year because of the ongoing pandemic.

Dorney Park announced Wednesday that its last day of operation will be Labor Day, September 7. Wildwater Kingdom will remain closed through 2020.

A release from the park states that all 2020 season passes and add-on products have been extended through the 2021 season.