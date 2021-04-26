Diesel spill, truck fire ties up turnpike

The crash happened around 4:30 p.m. between Lehigh Valley and Mahoning Valley.

One lane of Interstate 476 remains closed after a fiery crash involving diesel fuel happened on Monday afternoon.

The crash happened just north of the Lehigh Valley exit.

Officials with the turnpike say a dump truck crashed, spilling 50 gallons of diesel. Because the spill impacted storm drains, HAZMAT teams were called to the scene.

The HAZMAT team determined all of the diesel burned up in the fire.