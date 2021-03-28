x
Lehigh County

Appointments still available for Dorney Park vaccine clinic

The drive-thru vaccine clinic is Wednesday, March 31.
ALLENTOWN, Pa. — Appointments are still available for a mass vaccination clinic this week at Dorney Park in Allentown.

The Lehigh Valley Health Network expects to give out about 4,000 shots of the Moderna vaccine to those eligible in Phase 1A on Wednesday, March 31, at a drive-thru clinic.

If you're eligible and in need of an appointment, you can sign up online at LVHN's website or by calling their COVID-19 Vaccine Hotline at 833-584-6283 (833-LVHN-CVD). 

The clinic runs from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. in Lehigh County. 

