Another victim of Lehigh County shooting dies

Two people are now dead following the February shooting outside a Walmart near Allentown.

LEHIGH COUNTY, Pa. — A man who was shot last month outside of a Walmart near Allentown has died.

According to the coroner, 22-year-old Jonathan Martinez passed away from his injuries early Sunday morning at a Lehigh Valley hospital.

Police say Edward Jimenez shot Martinez and 20-year-old Nicolette Law in the store's parking lot in Whitehall Township on Feb. 26.

Law died at the hospital.

A witness told police Jimenez got into an argument with the victims and shot them.