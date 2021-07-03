x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

WNEP.com | News, Weather &amp; Sports from WNEP-TV &#8212; Proud to Serve Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania

Lehigh County

Another victim of Lehigh County shooting dies

Two people are now dead following the February shooting outside a Walmart near Allentown.
Credit: WNEP

LEHIGH COUNTY, Pa. — A man who was shot last month outside of a Walmart near Allentown has died.

According to the coroner, 22-year-old Jonathan Martinez passed away from his injuries early Sunday morning at a Lehigh Valley hospital.

Police say Edward Jimenez shot Martinez and 20-year-old Nicolette Law in the store's parking lot in Whitehall Township on Feb. 26.

Law died at the hospital.

RELATED: UPDATE: One dead after shooting in Lehigh County

A witness told police Jimenez got into an argument with the victims and shot them.

Jimenez is behind bars on homicide and related charges in Lehigh County. 

RELATED: UPDATE: Man facing homicide charges in Lehigh County