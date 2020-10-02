x
Pennsylvania sues Juul over marketing e-cigarettes to teens

Attorney general seeks to halt Juul e-cigarette sales
Juul Vape Debate

The Pennsylvania attorney general's office is suing electronic cigarette manufacturer Juul over how its products are marketed and sold to teenagers.

The office on Monday filed a complaint in Philadelphia court, seeking an injunction to halt Juul's e-cigarette sales in Pennsylvania and force the company to dramatically change its business practices.

A Juul Labs Inc. spokesman says the company hasn't reviewed the complaint but wants to focus on combating underage use and converting adult smokers from traditional cigarettes.