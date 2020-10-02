Pennsylvania sues Juul over marketing e-cigarettes to teens

The Pennsylvania attorney general's office is suing electronic cigarette manufacturer Juul over how its products are marketed and sold to teenagers.
The office on Monday filed a complaint in Philadelphia court, seeking an injunction to halt Juul's e-cigarette sales in Pennsylvania and force the company to dramatically change its business practices.
A Juul Labs Inc. spokesman says the company hasn't reviewed the complaint but wants to focus on combating underage use and converting adult smokers from traditional cigarettes.