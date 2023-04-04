Law professor breaks down the charges against Fmr. President Trump

Following Tuesday's arraignment, Newswatch 16 spoke with a professor at Penn State Dickinson Law about what the case could look like moving forward.

Former President Donald Trump was arraigned in New York state court in Manhattan. The 45th President faces 34 felony counts of falsifying business records. The case relates to hush money payments made to two women in 2016.

"The central allegation is that the money that was dispersed, ultimately from the corporation back to Michael Cohen, was carried on the books falsely as legal fees," said Stanley Brand, a law professor at Penn State Dickinson Law in Carlisle.

He explained why the former president faces felony charges instead of misdemeanors.

"By alleging that that was in furtherance of a separate crime, which was essentially that these hush money payments were actually campaign contributions," said Brand.

Trump pleaded not guilty to all of the charges. His arraignment is just the start of what will most likely be a lengthy legal battle among lawyers.

"Well, there will be what we call pre-trial motions... they will challenge the indictment on legal grounds, on precisely the grounds I highlighted. Mainly that it is not appropriate to charge hush money as a campaign contribution," he said.

Brand believes the prosecution has a tough task in front of them.

"There will be a good deal of skirmishing at trial over whether he knew or if he relied on his lawyer, Michael Cohen, who apparently never told him this was against the law," added Brand.

If Trump is found guilty, then there is the possibility of time behind bars.

"The sentencing will depend on a number of factors and that will be something up to the judge, but of course, the prosecution will argue for a particular sentence," said Brand.