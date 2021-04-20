Area landscapers slammed with work

Getting busy this spring and summer, area landscapers say their phones are ringing off the hook. Newswatch 16's Sarah Buynovsky has the story.

MONTROSE, Pa. — It is shaping up to be a busy spring and summer for landscapers all over northeastern and central Pennsylvania.

“People are calling for estimates, and we have a little retail yard in Montrose. People are already calling for deliveries; it’s pretty busy," said Matt and April Holbrook of Holbrook Landscaping in Montrose.

Those landscapers say they have been getting calls for weeks now. Some have big projects booked through the summer months.

“I think a lot of people this time of year are anxious just to get outside and get their yards done, so we are, we’ve been full force, looking at jobs, getting our estimates out, and getting at least somewhat of a jump start on our season," said Keith Goldovich of F&T Landscaping in Peckville.

Last year, landscapers were busy, too, as folks focused on home improvement in the midst of the pandemic, and they said this year is shaping up to be very similar.

“With everybody being home, everybody was looking out their doors and windows and realizing, 'Hey! We want to spend time home with our family, and we have all these projects we want done.' We’re fortunate to be one of those companies that had a lot of work last year and looking to be the same this year," said Jeremy Thorne of ThorneCare Landscape Solutions in Sugarloaf Township.

Many of the landscapers do snow and ice removal in the winter months, so between that and this busy time, they are tired, but they call that a good thing.

“We’re getting fired up here now, and phones are ringing again, it’s just nonstop, and yeah, we’re getting booked out," said Robert Bistran of Bistran's Outdoor Services in Dunmore.