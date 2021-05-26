Landing a job: What graduates need to know

It's graduation time which means thousands from our area are hoping to launch their careers. An expert explains why the hunt may be completely different than before.

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — It is a new world, and job experts say that means grads need to be more creative and more willing to switch gears when it comes to landing that first big job.

"You’ve got to be excited. We’ve all been cooped up in this pandemic in the last 14 months. People want to see that energy; they want to see that optimism. Work hard to put your best foot forward," said David Nour of The Nour Group, Inc. and author of Curve Benders: How Strategic Relationships Can Power Your Non-linear Growth in the Future Work .

The health crisis has changed a lot about the economy and even how interviews and job searches work now.

"Resumes are dead, they’re stale, they don’t really represent the best version of you, so why not tell stories about resilience, why not tell stories about how you overcame obstacles," said Nour.

Job experts like Nour believe it may be a good idea to put together an online video resume, introduce yourself, explain how you can be creative and what skills you can bring to a job.

Experts say graduates need to be flexible.