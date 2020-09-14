Protesters damage Lancaster Police Station, looters deface stores in wake of officer-involved shooting

The protest at the Lancaster Bureau of Police Station and the looting of stores came as the aftermath to the shooting death of a 27-year-old man.

LANCASTER, Pa. — Editor's note: The above video is from September 13.

The City of Lancaster has been in turmoil since the shooting death of 27-year-old Ricardo Munoz on Sunday.

The Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office said police responded to a reported domestic disturbance.

Officers found 27-year-old Munoz, who officials said had a knife on scene.

A Lancaster city police officer shot Munoz, according to officials.

The Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office released further details based on a preliminary investigation, which included a review of body camera footage.

According to the D.A.'s office, the footage shows that when the officer got in front of a home near the scene, Munoz immediately emerged from inside and ran toward the officer, brandishing a knife above his head, in clear view, in a threatening manner.

The officer then fired. The gunfire did not strike anyone else.

Officials said Munoz died at the scene.

After the incident, police say that over 100 protesters gathered on the access ramp on the west side of the station.

Authorities say that they used a public address system to provide several warnings to the group that if they did not move from the ramp, that chemicals would be deployed.

Police say the crowd failed to move, and "chemical agents" were used to disperse the crowd.

In response, members of the crowd damaged a county vehicle prked in front of the police station, while bricks were thrown through the station and post office's windows.

As of early Monday morning, there are multiple reports of looting at stores in Lancaster.

The Villa store in Downtown #Lancaster City, PA has been broken into, as looters and rioters attempt to take control of the streets. Posted by Lancaster County, PA News And Breaking News on Monday, September 14, 2020