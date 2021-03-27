Youth fishing day kicks off with perfect weather

Opening day of trout season is next Saturday, April 3.

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — Saturday was a perfect day for anglers across our area to hit the water.

Kids across Pennsylvania got the chance to go trout fishing before the lakes and streams open to everyone else.

Saturday was Mentored Youth Trout Fishing Day, a day set aside by the State Fish and Boat Commission, specifically for kids 15 and younger to try their hand at the sport.

Last year's youth day was canceled due to COVID-19.

Newswatch 16 found plenty of people at Lackawanna State Park in North Abington Township, including David Rozina and his 12-year-old daughter Emily.

They said they lucked out on Saturday with the perfect fishing weather.

"It was windy yesterday, today is a beautiful, day and tomorrow's supposed to rain all day," said Rozina of Mayfield.