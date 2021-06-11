Young programmers challenged at "hackathon" in Lackawanna County

High school students helped create an app to conserve water for Railriders.

MOOSIC, Pa. — Some of the best and brightest young minds in computer science gathered in Lackawanna County on Saturday.

High schoolers from across the area took part in the "hackathon" at PNC Field in Moosic.

The students were tasked with developing an app that will help the Railriders conserve water while using the field's irrigation system.

"I've been taking engineering classes since I was in 7th grade, and my teacher, Mr. Graziano, showed me this hackathon and said, 'hey, do you want to do this?' I've always liked engineering, especially civil engineering, so I decided to do this as a fun little challenge," said Veronica Moyer with Forest City Regional High School.

The Hackathon was held in conjunction with NEPA STEM's Ecosystems Celebration in Lackawanna County.