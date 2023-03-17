Young performers head to Big Apple to twirl in St. Patrick's Day parade

The Double "R" Twirlettes left Blakely for New York City Friday morning, where they will perform their way through the country's largest St. Patrick's Day parade.

BLAKELY, Pa. — A group of young performers in Lackawanna County will have more than two million eyes on them on St. Patrick's Day.

Newswatch 16 was there as the Double "R" Twirlettes left Blakely for New York City Friday morning, where they will dance their way through the country's largest St. Patrick's Day parade.

For some of the twirlers, this will be their first time back for the parade in three years.

"I actually graduated high school last year, so I never got my senior year parade. So, I came back. I'm a freshman in college now, and I'm really excited to go," said Morgan Tullion from the Double "R" Twirlettes.

The parade began at 11 a.m. Friday and continues until around 4:30 p.m. in New York City.