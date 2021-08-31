Young adults honored for community work in Lackawanna County

Mayor Paige Cognetti presented the young adults with their awards.

SCRANTON, Pa. — Four teens were awarded in Scranton for their work cleaning up local parks and communities in our area.

It's all part of a summer program called My Work Initiative which brings together students to gain employment experience and possible ongoing employment.

Mayor Paige Cognetti presented the young adults from the Office of Vocational Rehabilitation with their awards.

Some of the work completed by the foursome was cleaning up dozens of bags of trash, clearing out overgrown parks landscaped and painted as well.

Those who were honored today were pleased with the experience they gained.

"It does help me a lot because it also helps me how to work with people, learn how to have patience with them, learning how to understand them more and understand like what people don't like and do like and what we can do to help to have a better community," said Nevaeh Terrell of New York.