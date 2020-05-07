Yoga on the roof in Scranton

The Seventh Annual Yoga on the Roof was held Saturday morning at the Marketplace at Steamtown.

SCRANTON, Pa. — One Fourth of July tradition in the Electric City looked a little different this year.

The number of attendees had to be cut in half to allow for safe social distancing and participants were asked to wear a mask until practice began.

"I'm just so happy that so many people came. I think we all needed a break it's been a long lockdown and the news is challenging but we work very hard to make sure that it would be namaste stay six feet away."