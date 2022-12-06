Yoga festival held at Montage Mountain

The festival was held at Montage Mountain in Moosic from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Sunday.

MOOSIC, Pa. — Another kind of festival set up at the Montage Mountain water park in Scranton this weekend.

The 9th annual NEPA yoga festival featured yoga, meditation, live music, hiking, inspirational talks, social gatherings, and more.

Teachers from all over the country held classes at the festival.

And whether you were new to yoga, or have been doing it for years, there was something for everyone.

"I really love the people everyone is so friendly, there's so much to do. You can have a little bit of everything and try a little bit of all these different kinds of yoga and stuff so there's no downtime but you don't feel exhausted you know," said Mellany Bartkowiak, Utica, NY.

The yoga festival hopes to return next year.