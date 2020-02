A man is accused of driving a pickup south in the northbound lanes on Interstate 81.

SCRANTON, Pa. — Police in Scranton caught up with an alleged wrong-way driver.

State police received reports of a pickup truck going south in the north lanes of Interstate 81 in Lackawanna County early Monday morning.

Scranton police found the truck and the trailer it was towing on South Webster Avenue a short time later.

The driver was taken in custody.