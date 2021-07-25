Wrong-way driver in Lackawanna County turns himself in

The crash happened Saturday morning.

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — A wrong-way driver who caused a head-on crash along Interstate 81 in Lackawanna County has turned himself in.

State troopers say Austyn Delgrosso Knerr, 27, of Blakely, was driving in the wrong direction in the southbound lanes between Dickson City and Main Avenue exits around 1 a.m. on Saturday.

That's when investigators say Knerr collided head-on with a Subaru.

A man and a woman, both from Virginia, were taken to the hospital.