State police have arrested a man from Kingston for driving the wrong way on the interstate on Friday.

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — Police received reports of a car driving the wrong way on Interstate 81 near the Dunmore and Throop exit.

Officials say Francis Brennan led police on a high-speed chase onto Interstate 84 and Interstate 380, swerving from shoulder to shoulder and nearly striking several vehicles.

No one was hurt during that chase.

Brennan faces reckless endangerment and drug charges in Lackawanna County.