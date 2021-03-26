Wright Center to stop charging for vaccines

The health care provider in Lackawanna County plans to refund those who were charged for getting the shots.

SCRANTON, Pa. — The Wright Center for Community Health has decided against billing patients for COVID-19 vaccines and will refund past office visit charges for the shots.

Some patients had raised questions about charges they received after getting vaccines through the Wright Center.

According to the CDC's website, providers "cannot charge an office visit or other fee to the recipient if the only service provided is a COVID-19 vaccination."

The Wright Center issued this statement Friday:

“We entered this pandemic with nothing but the best intentions,” said Dr. Linda Thomas-Hemak. “The Wright Center never anticipated that our approach would cause this outcome. We are very sorry for this result. The Wright Center for Community Health remains committed to serving our patients, families and community.”