Wright Center removed from vaccine map

SCRANTON, Pa. — A health care provider based in Scranton won't be getting any more first doses of the COVID vaccine from the state.

The Wright Center is no longer on the Department of Health's vaccine provider map.

Last week, the facility came under fire for the way it's been charging people for an office visit when they get a vaccine.

A spokesperson from the Department of Health would only say that the department is quote "aware of complaints."

The Wright Center says people who already have first-dose appointments will still be able to get their shots.