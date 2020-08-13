Supplies for students

CLARKS SUMMIT, Pa. — Workers with the Wright Center for Community Health handed out backpacks on Thursday at their office in Clarks Summit.
The backpacks were filled back to school supplies, including masks. There was also a drive-thru lunch for people who stopped by.
We spoke with a woman who brought along her granddaughters.
"They got backpacks and free lunch and crayons, pencils, folders, a notebook, a nice supply they supplied," said Julie Metzgar of Clarks Summit.
The Wright Center is holding three more backpack giveaways this month in Lackawanna, Luzerne, and Wayne Counties.