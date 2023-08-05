Wreck slows drivers on I-81 in Lackawanna County

SCRANTON, Pa. — A crash blocked part of Interstate 81 in Lackawanna County Monday afternoon.
One lane of I-81 south was shutdown down near the Davis Street/Montage Mountain Road exit (182) due to a crash between a truck and a minivan around 1 p.m.
One person was taken out of the minivan and loaded into an ambulance on a stretcher.
There is no word on what led to the crash or the extent of injuries.
