Wreck slows drivers on I-81 in Lackawanna County

The crash near the Davis Street/Montage Mountain Road exit (182) happened around 1 p.m.

SCRANTON, Pa. — A crash blocked part of Interstate 81 in Lackawanna County Monday afternoon.

One lane of I-81 south was shutdown down near the Davis Street/Montage Mountain Road exit (182) due to a crash between a truck and a minivan around 1 p.m.

One person was taken out of the minivan and loaded into an ambulance on a stretcher.

There is no word on what led to the crash or the extent of injuries.

