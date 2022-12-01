Wreck closes part of expressway in Scranton

A tractor-trailer crashed after exiting Interstate 81.

SCRANTON, Pa. — A wreck closed part of a highway in Scranton Wednesday morning.

A tractor-trailer exiting Interstate 81 south hit the divider of the North Scranton Expressway exit (191) at the end of the ramp.

The wreck closed traffic in both directions for several hours. Traffic was able to get past the scene of the crash by late Wednesday morning.

Tractor-trailers are prohibited from using that exit ramp.

There is no word on injuries or charges.

