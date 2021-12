Valhalla Veterans Service took part in Wreaths Across America Day in Scranton.

SCRANTON, Pa. — Valhalla Veterans Service took part in Wreaths Across America Day by laying wreaths at Cathedral Cemetery in Scranton.

It's all about remembering and honoring our veterans through the laying of remembrance wreaths on the graves of our country's fallen heroes.

Every December, Wreaths Across America coordinates wreath-laying ceremonies at Arlington National Cemetery and more than 2,500 other locations across the country, at sea and abroad.