Wreath presentation held in Scranton

SCRANTON, Pa. — A wreath presentation was held Sunday along Courthouse Square.
The wreaths were presented at the memorials of John C. Delaney and Patrick Delancey, two Medal of Honor recipients.
Bob McAndrew said it's important to remember those who displayed such heroism.
"You just feel like if you can just, go and pay your respects again. You know? Because it had to be bad for those guys. Had to be bad. you couldn't even imagine," said Scranton resident McAndrew.
The presentation was held in honor of Irish Heritage Month.
