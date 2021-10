The Columbus Day Association continued its annual tradition on Monday.

SCRANTON, Pa. — A civic organization in Lackawanna County gathered on Columbus Day to honor the explorer credited with the discovery of America.

The Columbus Day Association laid a wreath at the Christopher Columbus statue on Courthouse Square in Scranton.

The group promotes local Italian heritage and supports charities in Lackawanna County.

The tradition of laying a wreath in Scranton goes back more than 100 years.