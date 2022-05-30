Wrapping up Memorial Day outdoors

It was a picture-perfect Memorial Day outside and people took advantage. Newswatch 16's Carmella Mataloni found more than a few taking in the sunshine.

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — It was a great day to hit the green.

Marjon Golf Course in Roaring Brook Township was a hot spot on this Memorial Day.

"Oh, it was definitely busy. It was packed with everyone coming through. It seems to be slowing down now. It was great enjoying the sunshine and happy to be out here," said James McHale, Dunmore.

Workers at the golf course say it's been busy all weekend long, warm temperatures were a plus.

Carting around with clubs and a few cold ones in tow, this was the only way Tina Richards from Lake Ariel was spending her day.

"I just said to him our pool is a disaster but where are we? We are out golfing, something we really want to do," said Tina Richards, Lake Ariel.

If golf clubs weren't your definition of a cool down, maybe an ice cream cone is.

At Manning Dairy Farm in North Abington Township near Clarks Summit, the line was out the door and then some.

Nelly Diez from Scranton indulged in a cup of Strawberry pistachio ice cream.

"Oh my god, it's so beautiful, nice weather. It's time to go out after a few years inside. We deserve it," said Nelly Diez, Scranton.

This couple from Newark, New Jersey spent the long holiday weekend in Niagara Falls and found a sweet opportunity on this pit stop before heading home.

"Oh, this is great. We don't have this in our area in the Newark area. There are no dairy farms there actually, not at all," said Joe Krisocki, Newark, New Jersey.

With Memorial Day being the unofficial start to summer, workers at Manning's tell us this is just the start of what they expect to be a busy season.