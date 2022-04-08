Work does not stop at one business in Lackawanna county as temperatures approach triple digits.

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — Despite it being one of the hottest days of the year in Lackawanna County. It is just another day of work for Louis LaCapra of Dunmore.

The owner-operator at LaCapra Stone and Supply in Throop was outside all day long filling orders as the sun takes its toll.

"I'm one guy and when you got five guys loading in, a lot of people get impatient sometimes in the heat," said Louis LaCapra. "They get a little frustrated...You just got to tell them I'll be right with you and do the best I could."

His family's stone yard in Throop sells construction materials, mulch, and gravel for businesses all over the area.

So, a day off because of the heat is not an option.

"They rely on us to be open whether they need topsoil or mulch we are supposed to be open from 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., and we got to be here to supply them," said Louis.

It's not just Louis who is feeling the heat. Other landscapers and the occasional customer are also looking to make some home improvements, sweating it out on a hot day with temperatures in the upper 90s.

David, a Landscaper from Scranton, came to pick up a trailer full of dark brown mulch for a job he's planning to finish up today.

"The jobs got to get done. We are willing to push that extra mile to do what we got to do, but the heat takes its toll, and we have to work through it," said David.

As the day goes on and the equipment keeps running, Louis's brother Rocco LaCapra returns from a morning of deliveries in his air-conditioned truck with a few tips for beating this late summer heat.

"Stay hydrated; try to break up your day into little breaks," said Rocco. "You know, let yourself rest for five, ten minutes. It's hot and the heat takes it right out of you."

With his brother's advice in mind and his water bottle in hand, Louis hopped in his machine and continued his day, helping customers no matter the forecast.