Working out again without masks

Newswatch 16 stopped by a gym in Lackawanna County and talked with members about the CDC and the state's new guidance.

TAYLOR, Pa. — The CDC's announcement that fully vaccinated people no longer need to wear masks took many by surprise and led to some confusion for business owners like at 10X Fitness.

"The CDC guidelines are this, but the state is that, so which guidelines are we actually following? As always, we've kind of let it up to the individual. 'Hey, if you still want to wear a mask in here even though the CDC says you don't have to, that's cool,' it's up to them," said 10X Fitness Owner Dan Cronauer.

Pennsylvania now has the same guidance as the CDC: fully vaccinated don't need masks. At the gym in Taylor Monday afternoon, almost everyone working out chose to do so without a mask.

"It's nice, someone still wanting me to wear one because I know some businesses are still going to keep them. I don't have a problem with that. It's just nice to not have to spend 100% of the time wearing one," said Shannon Would, Scranton. Would says she has been fully vaccinated for about a month and now feels comfortable without a mask.

Even the people who have not minded wearing the masks over the last year say working out with them has not been easy.

"I hated the masks. To be honest, it bothers me. It'd be hot, so I don't mind it," said Allen Jones, Wilkes-Barre.

"It's been one of those things that everyone has had to deal with to keep everyone safe, everyone doing their part to do what we can, and it was a struggle, working out and trying to breathe and stuff in the middle of doing what you have to do at the gym. But it's going to be great going back to normal," said Dyllon Hawker, Scranton.

The owner at 10X says he really started to see his numbers increase when the vaccine came out, and now with this announcement about masks, he expects that trend to continue.

"Big jump in people who are like 'hey, I canceled a few months ago, I'm ready to come back now.' Just like that, they got the announcement that they don't have to wear masks, or the CDC says it's okay, and they're back," Cronauer said.