Workers' Memorial Day observed in Lackawanna County

DUNMORE, Pa. — A ceremony was held today in Lackawanna County to remember public sector workers who died on the job.
Workers' Memorial Day was observed at the PennDOT Administration Building in Dunmore.
More than 50 years ago OSHA went into effect to create workplace safety standards but it does not cover public sector workers in Pennsylvania.
"It's very important to all of us that we remember all of our personnel that have died in the line of duty. There's been over 90 that have died since 1970. Eleven of them are from PennDOT engineering District Four. And that's the purpose of why we're here today to remember them," said Jonathan Eboli, PennDOT Maintenance Asst. District Executive.
Organizers used Workers' Memorial Day to call for increased safety standards across the state.
