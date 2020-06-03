Work zone speeding crackdown starts Monday

PennDOT says system could save lives

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — Monday is the day.

For the past few months, there have been cameras recording drivers' license plates in certain work zones on the Turnpike and other state roadways.

Starting next week, if you speed in those spots, more than 11 miles over the limit, you will face the consequences.

"Everybody speeds today," said one driver, who called the system a good idea.

It is called the Automated Work Zone Speed Enforcement System.

State officials said it is aimed at keeping workers safe.

Since 1945, nearly 50 Turnpike workers have died on the job.

Work zone crashes have killed about 90 PennDOT workers since 1970.

"Actually I think it's great, yeah I think there's a lot of speeders out there and a lot of problems sometimes so I think it's good as a backup," said Kara Horn of Scranton.

For the first offense, drivers will get a warning in the mail.

Then a 75 dollar fine and 150 dollar fine for every offense after that.

So far there none of the cameras are set up in Northeastern PA but PennDOT says that could change.

"I don't really agree with it. If they're gonna give you a ticket, I believe they should pull you over. Just plain and simple," said Elijah Donnini of Covington Township.

PennDOT says those cameras will only be working when there are actual workers in those construction zones.