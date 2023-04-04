Work to drain 'Lake Commerce' to continue

Another step toward draining "Lake Commerce" gets underway in Dickson City Tuesday and is expected to last a couple of days.

DICKSON CITY, Pa. — Commerce Boulevard in Dickson City is lined with stores and restaurants, both national chains and locally owned, and just about everything in between.

And there is a major problem here. Heavy rain floods the road. The drainage system is shot. Work to fix it has been underway for a few weeks.

It enters into a new stage on Tuesday, April 4.

According to the Dickson City Police Facebook page, the two eastbound lanes of Commerce Boulevard will be closed. Drivers will have to maneuver around cones and temporarily go east in one of the westbound lanes.

Get used to it, but for only a little while. Police say things here should be back to normal sometime Thursday.

Dickson City police say to find another way to get around.

Thousands of cars and trucks use this road every day. Police say to expect delays.

