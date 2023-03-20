Fixing 'Lake Commerce' in Dickson City

A repair project on a busy stretch of road could affect your shopping and dining Monday in Dickson City.

DICKSON CITY, Pa. — It is one of the busiest retail areas in Lackawanna County, and it might take a little longer to get there on Monday, March 20.

Commerce Boulevard in Dickson City is lined with stores and restaurants, both national chains and locally owned.

It's been a major problem in recent years any time there is heavy rain.

There is a drainage problem. The road floods and police have to shut it down.

People started calling the troubled stretch "Lake Commerce."

On Monday, work to fix part of the solution is set to begin, but there is a price.

According to the Dickson City Police Department Facebook page, Commerce Boulevard heading east will be down to one lane so a contractor can put in some of the pipe that will solve the issue.

Thousands of cars and trucks use this road every day. So it's safe to say there could be delays.

In September, Dickson city officials hoped for a fix by the end of the year. That never happened. There were too many questions about who is responsible for the repair and who would pay for it.

The borough manager told us earlier this year six or seven groups had to sign off on the repair deal and kick in money.

The Dickson City Police Department Facebook page also says the lane restriction kicks in at 6 a.m. on Monday, March 20.

Traffic on Commerce Boulevard should be back to normal by 6 p.m. on Monday.