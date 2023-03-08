Work scheduled to close part of highway in Lackawanna County

Part of Interstate 84/380 in the Dunmore area is set to be closed Saturday night and early Sunday.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

DUNMORE, Pa. — Work on a highway project in Lackawanna County is expected to affect overnight traffic this weekend.

According to PennDOT, Interstate 84 east and Interstate 380 south will be closed from the Dunmore area to the Mount Cobb area from 8 p.m. on Saturday to 6 a.m. Sunday.

Crews will be working to set girders for the Route 435 southbound ramp over Interstate 84 in Lackawanna County.

Check real-time conditions with the WNEP Traffic Tracker.

PennDOT updates are available HERE.

See news happening? Text our Newstip Hotline.

Looking for more ways to watch WNEP?

WNEP is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices. Download the WNEP app today to watch Newswatch 16, WNEP's Home & Backyard, and Pennsylvania Outdoor Life live, replays, and video on demand.