PennDOT says a project in Lackawanna County is going to take a little longer than expected.

SCRANTON, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation says a project in Lackawanna County is going to take a little longer than expected.

The Moosic Street exit off Interstate 81 south in Scranton has been closed since May.

However, PennDOT says materials have been hard to come by due to the pandemic.