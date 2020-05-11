Work and play in the warm weather

Newswatch 16 found plenty of people taking advantage of the 70 degree day in Lackawanna County.

SCRANTON, Pa. — The sun was shining over the Lackawanna County Courthouse in downtown Scranton as a group of kids enjoyed a break from virtual learning. After seeing snow in some spots last weekend, they were excited to trade in their winter coats for t-shirts for the next few days.

"It was super cold, like it snowed. But it's so much fun now because I don't know, the weather is just so out of the blue! Because it snowed last weekend, and now it's super warm and bright, and it's so much fun that we get to be here."

Fifth grader Jolie Cook takes virtual classes at the Ritz Theater's new cyber campus. She and her classmates got to ditch the computer screens for a bit and get some much needed fresh air.

"Our cyber program, our kids are doing their academic work from like 8:30 to noon, and then we have an hour for lunch, so yes, any opportunity to get them outside and moving around," said Sheri Melcher, owner and director of the Creative and Performing Arts Academy of NEPA at the Ritz Theater.

"It's good to just get out and play and let all our energy out," said Jolie Cook.

Although it may not feel like it, it's at least beginning to look a lot like Christmas at Mary Ann Gongliewski's house in Olyphant. She decided to take advantage of the warm weather to put out her decorations.

"The weather was nice, so I said we're going to do a couple of things, and then we got carried away as usual."

But it's not all work here in the mid-valley. Some people are using the nice weather to get in a little playtime. We found plenty of kids doing just that at a park in Blakely while parents and grandparents soaked up the sun.

"With school, and if it's cold, they can't do much, so I said, 'let's go'! Before you know it, it'll probably get cold again," said Jenne Reyes of Peckville.