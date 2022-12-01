Woman's Resource Center presents award

SCRANTON, Pa. — A woman has dedicated her work to the Women's Resource Center in Scranton.
Melissa Conrad, an emergency response advocate, received the Margie Memorial Award in memory of Margie Holodnak Davis, who was a victim of domestic violence.
The Women's Resource Center provides counseling, emergency shelter, and more to male and female victims.
"There are options available if help is needed. To never feel like there's not someone that can help you or a safe place to call because there is, and it's 24 hours a day," said Conrad.
Victims of domestic violence are encouraged to call the Women's Resource Center hotline at 570-346-4671.
