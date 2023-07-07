Woman's car stolen ... by a gentleman

After saying please and thank you, the thief took off in her stolen car, leading police on a high-speed pursuit.

Example video title will go here for this video

OLD FORGE, Pa. — It was just another Thursday in Lackawanna County when Jennifer Kania noticed something strange when she was outside checking her mail.

"When I turned around, my car was being backed out of the driveway, and I chased after him and pleaded with him not to take my car," Kania said.

While her car was being stolen, Kania says the thief, identified by police as Stephen Rinaldi of Old Forge, kept saying he was sorry and even gave her some advice.

"And he apologized 1000 times and remind me that I had car insurance and handed me my purse," Kania said.

Police say Rinaldi led officers on a high-speed chase through several communities before he was captured.

Rinaldi surrendered to police after he left the car and tried to run away near airport road in Pittston Township.

"I wasn't surprised that that happened, and I feel really bad that it went down the way that it did, and it didn't have to," Kania said.

Kania says her car only has minor damage and that she hopes to get it back soon.

As for Rinaldi, he is charged with felony counts of theft and receiving stolen property.

But after everything Kania says, she forgives the man.

"If I am asked about a sentence or how I should go about everything, I will defend him on this because he was so kind," Kania said.

Download the WNEP app to get breaking news alerts, weather, sports, and important stories at home or on the go.