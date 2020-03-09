Woman wanted after trying to use counterfeit cash, hit and run

DICKSON CITY, Pa. — A woman is wanted for a hit and run and attempting to pass bogus bills in Lackawanna County.
Police say the woman tried to use a counterfeit $50 at Turkey Hill on Main Street in Dickson City.
When confronted by the manager, she knocked over a candy display and left.
She drove off in a green Buick and hit a work truck..
The men inside that truck told police she didn't stop as she left the parking lot.
She hit the truck so hard, the axle was ripped off.
The woman's vehicle is believed to have significant front end damage.
Anyone with information on the crash is asked to call Dickson City police.