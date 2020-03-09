Woman wanted after trying to use counterfeit cash, hit and run

A woman tried to pass off a fake $50 bill at a Turkey Hill in Dickson City.

DICKSON CITY, Pa. — A woman is wanted for a hit and run and attempting to pass bogus bills in Lackawanna County.



Police say the woman tried to use a counterfeit $50 at Turkey Hill on Main Street in Dickson City.

When confronted by the manager, she knocked over a candy display and left.



She drove off in a green Buick and hit a work truck..

The men inside that truck told police she didn't stop as she left the parking lot.